Another Real Sociedad star is ‘moving closer’ to joining Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid have, all of a sudden, positioned themselves firmly in the running to land a 2nd player from La Liga rivals Real Sociedad with a view to next season.

That’s according to Marca, who have on Tuesday provided an insight into the situation.

It is of course common knowledge that the Atlético brass are working hard towards closing a deal for Robin Le Normand, having identified the Spanish international as the club’s priority target to reinforce their defensive ranks.

Now, though, it is understood that the Rojiblancos are also advancing in a move for Mikel Merino.

Midfielder Merino is widely expected to depart Anoeta this summer, ahead of the expiration of his terms with La Real in 12 months’ time.

To date, Barcelona have been the club most hotly tipped as a potential landing spot for the former Newcastle United man, amid their own search for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

As per the aforementioned Marca, though:

‘This summer, Merino is coming closer to wearing red and white more than ever. The player, in fact, already knows that Atlético loves him and does not frown upon arriving at the Metropolitano to, among other things, continue playing in the Champions League.’

Conor Laird | GSFN