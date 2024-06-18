Another Real Madrid star suffers injury scare on international duty

Yet another leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has set alarm bells ringing whilst on international duty on Tuesday.

The subject of fitness problems has of course taken its place front and centre in the chatter surrounding Real Madrid over the course of recent days.

As much comes after two players primed to link up with Carlo Ancelotti’s troops this summer were dealt blows.

First, during France’s Euro 2024 meeting with Austria, Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose, before Endrick was spotted limping out of Brazil’s latest training session.

Add to this the fact that Aurélien Tchouaméni is yet to recover full fitness, and concern is no doubt beginning to spread behind the scenes in Spain’s capital.

Safe to say, then, that the last thing which Ancelotti and co. would have wanted to hear on Tuesday was of yet another of Real Madrid’s stars picking up an injury concern.

This, though, is precisely what has been confirmed.

As per French outlet RMC Sport, Eduardo Camavinga was forced into a premature departure from French national team training earlier today.

The midfielder pulled up with what could well prove to be a muscular problem, before holding a lengthy discussion with Les Bleus’ medical team.

He is now expected to be subjected to a round of medical tests, to ascertain the extent of the issue.

🔴 🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga a dû céder sa place dans l'entraînement du soir avec un match contre l'équipe réserve de Paderborn. Il s'est longuement entretenu avec le médecin qui a vérifié son état de forme.https://t.co/2lfOpbT6Uj pic.twitter.com/Xytm2J6rfb — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) June 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN