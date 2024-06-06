Another Real Madrid star speaks on Kylian Mbappé signing for the first time

Another headline member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today spoken publicly regarding the club’s signing of Kylian Mbappé.

The news which all associated with Real Madrid had for so long been awaiting was of course finally forthcoming earlier this week.

This came in the form of confirmation that the club’s pursuit of the aforementioned Mbappé, several years on from being kicked into gear, had finally paid off.

After allowing his terms with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to expire, the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a contract in Spain’s capital through the summer of 2029.

Mbappé will add ever further to what is beginning to look like a frankly frightening squad of players under the watch of Carlo Ancelotti, fresh off sealing glory in the Champions League once more.

And one member of Real’s ranks who is in no doubt that his newest teammate will only serve in making Los Merengues an even more dangerous outfit comes in the form of Dani Carvajal.

Speaking to the media during a public appearance earlier today, stopper Carvajal assured:

“We are very happy with the signing of Mbappé. We will welcome him with great enthusiasm. He is a great player. We are very happy, it is going to help us.”

Conor Laird | GSFN