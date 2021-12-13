Another Rasul Douglas pick-six gives Packers momentary lead over Bears

Cornerback Rasul Douglas continues making game-changing plays for the Green Bay Packers.

The mid-season pickup intercepted rookie Justin Fields and returned the pick 55 yards for a touchdown, giving the Packers a 14-10 lead over the Chicago Bears in the first half of Sunday night’s primetime showdown at Lambeau Field.

The Bears took back the lead one series later on a Fields touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd.

Back to the takeaway. Douglas drove on Fields’ throw and undercut the route to make the interception, his team-leading third of the season. He weaved through tacklers to find the end zone.

His previous two picks? A game-sealing interception of Kyler Murray in the end zone and a pick-six of Matthew Stafford two weeks ago.

Douglas, who the Packers signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad in October, was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 12.

