After another rain-soaked session, Indy 500 drivers give it another try Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – They’ll try again and hope for a drier day.

For the second day in a row, rain slowed the action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Persistent showers delayed the start of practice on Wednesday by more than five hours. Additional rain led to three more delays before race officials called off the last hour of practice.

Still, all 34 drivers managed to turn 2,084 laps during Wednesday’s rain-hampered session.

Scott McLaughlin topped the speed charts at 229.493 mph, with Will Power (228.767 mph), Colton Herta (227.858 mph), Josef Newgarden (227.675 mph) and Alexander Rossi (227.484 mph) rounding out the top five.

Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, sits in his car as the team prepares the car to practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The fastest rookie on the track? NASCAR’s Kyle Larson, who is attempting to complete the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 “double” on May 26. Larson was 15th overall (225.245 mph), top among this year’s crop of seven rookies.

Drivers are hoping for a more favorable forecast on Thursday, and it looks like the weather will cooperate. There is a slight chance for a stray shower in the afternoon.

Thursday’s practice session is set to start at 10 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. IndyCar again extended the practice schedule to account for this week’s rain delays; practice had been originally scheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Public gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Get tickets at the IMS website.

The race is set for Sunday, May 26.

