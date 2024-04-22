Another quarterback named Wilson traded to the Broncos

The Denver Broncos must be stuck on quarterbacks with the last name “Wilson.”

After a disastrous run following the acquisition of Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, Denver on Monday acquired Zach Wilson from the New York Jets.

That would be the Zach Wilson who was the second overall pick out of BYU by the New York Jets only to have a dismal career in the Big Apple.

Zach Wilson, drafted in 2021, was 12-21 as a starter for the Jets. He threw 23 touchdown passes against 25 interceptions.

His career with New York was filled with turbulence and far more lowlights than highlights.

The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and the Jets will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary.

