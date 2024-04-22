Another quarterback named Wilson traded to the Broncos
The Denver Broncos must be stuck on quarterbacks with the last name “Wilson.”
After a disastrous run following the acquisition of Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, Denver on Monday acquired Zach Wilson from the New York Jets.
The Broncos now have Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in their QB room. Will they add another? https://t.co/waZCa9qgMm
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2024
That would be the Zach Wilson who was the second overall pick out of BYU by the New York Jets only to have a dismal career in the Big Apple.
BREAKING: Jets trading QB Zach Wilson to Broncos. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/x5kiTgOq4y
— NFL (@NFL) April 22, 2024
Zach Wilson, drafted in 2021, was 12-21 as a starter for the Jets. He threw 23 touchdown passes against 25 interceptions.
His career with New York was filled with turbulence and far more lowlights than highlights.
The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and the Jets will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary.