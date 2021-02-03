Another QB option for Washington gone as Falcons reportedly plan to keep Matt Ryan
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
One less option for WFT as Falcons reportedly plan to keep Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Atlanta Falcons will not be in need of a signal-caller entering what's shaping up to be one of the most chaotic offseasons at the quarterback position in NFL history.
The Falcons have no plans of trading longtime quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Atlanta also plans on keeping standout wide receiver Julio Jones.
From Super Bowl Live: Amidst a crazy offseason for QBs, don't expect the #Falcons' Matt Ryan to go anywhere. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8AWQ1kmE7i
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2021
Over the past couple of months, many have speculated what the Falcons plan was at quarterback moving forward due to the team's recent struggles.
Ryan is still a quality starter, but Atlanta has missed the playoffs the past two seasons. And, after going 4-12 in 2020, the Falcons have a new regime in charge, one that could easily have hit the reset button this offseason.
If Ryan had become available, the Washington Football Team likely would have been interested in trading for him. Washington is desperately trying to find a franchise quarterback this offseason, and the Burgundy and Gold ended up as runners-up to the Rams in the Matt Stafford sweepstakes this past weekend.
Ryan, 35, is a few years older than Stafford, 32, but the Falcons signal-caller is under contract for three more seasons, compared to just two for the newest Ram. Ryan is also more accomplished than Stafford, having an MVP and a Super Bowl appearance under his belt.
With Washington's window to make a run beginning to open, it's hard to imagine Ron Rivera and his staff not inquiring about what it would have taken to trade for Ryan.
By keeping Ryan, what Atlanta does with the fourth pick in the draft becomes quite interesting. Many mock drafts have the Falcons taking a quarterback with that selection, something they still could do. The Falcons can contractually move on from Ryan after this season, meaning they could still draft someone and have him sit behind the veteran for a year -- similar to what the Chiefs did with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes.
But, if they pass on one of the top signal-callers for an offensive lineman (Atlanta takes Oregon LT Penei Sewell in NBC Sports Washington's latest mock draft) or a different position of need, that could certainly help Washington. Rivera's club could make a play to move up for Ohio State's Justin Fields, and if the Falcons pass on him, it's likely Fields will slip to at least the seventh pick in the draft.
If Washington wants Fields, it'll likely need to trade up for him, and the compensation for moving up to No. 7 (or later) in the draft figures to be a lot less than moving all the way to No. 4.
Things are just beginning in what figures to be a wild offseason. But, for now, Ryan staying in Atlanta means Washington has one fewer option to pursue to solve its long woes at the sport's most important position.