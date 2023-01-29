Another QB injury for 49ers: Josh Johnson ruled out with concussion
Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion as injuries stack up at QB for the 49ers.
Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion as injuries stack up at QB for the 49ers.
Despite his own injury, Brock Purdy was forced to return to the NFC Championship Game after Josh Johnson was knocked out of the contest.
The 49ers sent Brock Purdy back in after Josh Johnson was injured
Trubisky is on the cap for $11 million in 2023.
The 49ers’ quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse. Or perhaps from worse to disaster. While Brock Purdy was not officially ruled out from the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews at halftime that “it sounds like a no” when she asked about Purdy’s availability for the second half. [more]
Still searching for a new coaching job, Sean Payton said he expects movement 'in the next week' during a Sunday appearance on FOX:
The stock market has acted as if the Federal Reserve doesn’t exist as it jumps out to a quick start to the year. Expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to remind it when the central bank hikes interest rates this coming week. Inflation has been falling, and the market is betting that the Fed will see enough improvement to stop hiking interest rates in the near future.
The president of a law enforcement group says that he's "infuriated" by the alleged assault of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers.
"Nobody in Arizona has really spoken to her in the last four years. This is why she is where she is," Rep. Gallego said of Sen. Sinema on Thursday.
Eagles All-Pro WR A.J. Brown and 49ers Jimmie Ward had words pregame and the NFL world promptly reacted
For four teams, the clock keeps ticking toward Threat Level Midnight. Three weeks after the regular season ended, coaches haven’t been hired in Denver, Indianapolis, Arizona, or Houston. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is a factor in three of those places. Appearing on the FOX NFL Kickoff show, Payton addressed his candidacy, in broad terms. [more]
The 49ers lost the football via fumble and Brock Purdy to injury
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans provided an insightful reflection on his time with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship contest. By Reuben Frank
The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC champions and heading to Super Bowl LVI. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how they reach their second Super Bowl in the last 5 years.
The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history, and it's because of people like Owen Glick, who moved from California to Florida more than a year ago. Last year, the South outgrew other U.S. regions by well over 1 million people through births outpacing deaths and domestic and international migration, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Shaquille O'Neal clapped back at Kevin Durant on social media Saturday, commenting on the Brooklyn Nets star's hair.
The next week will clear things up for Sean Payton and other candidates vying for head coaching jobs.
An already bizarre NFC championship game got even weirder late in the first quarter.
Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he's training ahead of the NFL draft.
Only two Ohio State players were taken in the latest CBS Sports mock draft. #GoBucks
Police said they are investigating the early morning attack in Bloomfield and amplifying security around places of worship.