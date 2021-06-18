Will another new QB help Terry McLaurin's fantasy value?
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Liza explains why the Football Team's receiever may be in for a breakout 2021.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Liza explains why the Football Team's receiever may be in for a breakout 2021.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
Two former Georgia football players are projected to sign with the same NFL team.
The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.
The Cleveland Browns landed two starters on NFL.com's "best team money can buy" roster but no one else made the 53-man.
SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday responded to the Bears' suburban racecourse bid, reminding them they're under Soldier Field lease until 2033.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
Michael Jordan and his boat, Catch 23, have gone fishing.
Julian Edelman reacted to the Celtics' Kemba Walker trade on Twitter and even gave a new nickname for Brad Stevens.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
Here's a look at how young center Moses Brown, who the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Thunder involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford, can help Boston's frontcourt.
The 49ers' pass-rushing depth got a little thinner Thursday.
Liz Loza & Mo Castillo chat about the latest news out of Bears and Raiders minicamps as well as send some players on imaginary vacations.
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
Kemba Walker is gone. Are Tristan Thompson and Evan Fournier next? A new report sheds light on some potential fallout from Friday's Celtics-Thunder trade.
Richard Bland leads on five-under to continue remarkable feel-good story DeChambeaure recovers from four-over while Rory McIroy has topsy-turvy day Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines
Al Horford is back in Boston after the Celtics acquired him in a trade with the Thunder, and he seems pretty happy with the move, judging by his Instagram page.