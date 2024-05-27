Another publication releases post-spring college football top 25 rankings

The Texas Longhorns crack another top 25 poll following spring football. Once again, Texas is given a No. 3 ranking in the nation.

On3 Sports’ Jesse Simonton ranked the top teams out of spring camp. The list is fairly ranked. Here’s a look at eleven Power Four teams who would make the playoff on the list.

Simonton is higher on Alabama than Ole Miss, though the Rebels might have a more complete starting lineup. Still, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has been a much better big game coach than Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. The Rebels have the ability to make a deep run, but Kiffin and company will need to prove they can compete with teams like Georgia, Alabama and Texas.

Florida State is viewed highly and rightfully so. I would rank them as high as No. 8 with more confidence than I have in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Quarterback could be the difference for both Notre Dame and Florida State in regard to how far both teams go in 2024.

Utah looks to be the clear favorite in the Big 12 though some would give that distinction to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats. There’s something to be said for knowing how to get to a Big 12 title game. The game has included K-State or Oklahoma State each of the last three seasons, and the teams are familiar with many of their Big 12 foes. Still, the return of Cam Rising is invaluable for the Utes.

Outside of the above teams, other SEC programs rank in the following order: Tennessee (14), LSU (16), Oklahoma (17) and Texas A&M (23). Should one of the teams catch fire, they could make the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M’s schedule lends itself to a potential 10-win season, but having SEC beside its name should give it the benefit of the doubt in a playoff hunt should the team go 10-2. In contrast, Oklahoma’s schedule is such that 9-3 might get the team into the playoff.

Other notable rankings see the Nebraska Cornhuskers rank at No. 24 while NC State ranks behind Oklahoma at No. 18. Neither Nebraska nor NC State should be expected to make the playoff, but eight win seasons seem achievable for both teams.

Penn State (12), Clemson (13) and Miami (15) rank just outside the Top 10 ahead of prove-it seasons for all three teams. We’ll learn if Clemson and Miami are contenders in Week 1 when the two teams face SEC foes in Georgia and Florida.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire