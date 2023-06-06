Another prediction favors the Sooners for 2025 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson

The Sooners look like the favorite to land 2025 wide receiver Adrian Wilson. After spending time with the Sooners a few days ago, a trio of projections favored the Sooners.

On Monday, Josh McCuiston of SoonerScoop at On3 joined the fray predicting Wilson to land with the Sooners. McCuiston joins Mike Roach of 247Sports and Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune of OUInsider at Rivals in predicting Wilson to the Sooners.

Wilson is a wide receiver out of Pflugerville, Texas, He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds. Wilson, a four-star prospect, is considered a top 200 player in the class and a top 30 wide receiver in the country. On3 ranks him as the No. 5 player in the state of Texas.

Here’s what Sooners Wire Managing Editor John Williams had to say about the four-star prospect.

Adrian Wilson displays great hands and body control in 50-50 situations. He does a great job attacking the ball in the air and fighting through the defender on deep balls. He uses good route running to manipulate defenders and create separation and displays good burst after the catch. – Williams, Sooners Wire

He has 19 scholarship offers, and that number is only going to go up. 15 of those offers are also from Power Five schools.

The Sooners already have one wide receiver committed in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Gracen Harris. If these projections hold up, it looks as if Oklahoma will have at least one more standout wide receiver to pair with him in Adrian Wilson.

