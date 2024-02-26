Another prediction favors the Oklahoma Sooners for five-star defender Jonah Williams

The Oklahoma Sooners pursuit to land another five-star defender for the third recruiting class in a row looks to be on really solid footing.

Oklahoma has been the trending favorite to land five-star safety Jonah Williams for some time now, and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. OU picked up another prediction, this time from Rivals’ Texas Insider Geoff Ketchum.

Ketchum joins a growing number of recruiting analysts to favor the Sooners in Williams’ recruitment. Rivals Aggies Insider Landyn Rosow, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Mike Roach, SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion, and On3’s Sam Spiegelman and Justin Wells have all predicted Williams to land with the Sooners.

If Oklahoma were able to earn Williams’ commitment and eventual signature, it would be the second five-star safety added to the roster in three seasons and the fourth five-star defender over the last three seasons.

And for the Sooners to continue to improve their defensive talent, they have to land a player like Williams. His football intelligence, combined with his athleticism and size, make for a recipe for success at the collegiate level and beyond.

Williams makes the game of football look easy, both in coverage and run support. He displays a great understanding of zone spacing and pursuit angles. With his size, he could be a factor at either safety or cheetah for the Sooners in Brent Venables and Zac Alley’s defense.

There’s no telling when Jonah Williams will commit, but all things are pointing to the Sooners at this point in his recruitment.

