Another post-spring top 10 rating for Notre Dame – this by Sporting News
As we’ve discussed this week has been a big week for post-spring college football rankings. I’m not going to lie, it seems a little bit absurd to put a whole lot into what is said with over 100 days until the season kicks off.
However.
There is almost always a however.
I’m no idiot, either. I see the numbers that these rankings do whenever they’re posted so since you the people want them then we’ll continue to post and share them.
The latest comes from Bill Bender of The Sporting News. He put out his piece on college football’s post-spring top 25 on Thursday. In it Notre Dame found a top-1o landing spot so they check in higher than ESPN had them but lower than what USA TODAY Sports said earlier in the week.
Perhaps the surprise isn’t that Notre Dame is tenth, that’s right about where we would have them if we did our own, but some of the teams they’re both ahead of and trail stick out the most. Here is Bender and The Sporting News’ entire top 25:
USA TODAY SPORTS
2022 record: 6-7 overall, 3-6 in Big 12
Sooners Wire for more Oklahoma content
2022 record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12
2022 record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12
2022 record: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in AAC
2022 record: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in AAC
2022 record: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in ACC
2022 record: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in ACC
Tar Heels Wire for more North Carolina content
2022 record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC
2022 record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC
Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in SEC
Aggies Wire for more Texas A&M content
2022 record: 10-3 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12
2022 record: 10-3 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12
2022 record: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten
2022 record: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten
Badgers Wire for more Wisconsin content
Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big 12
TCU
USA TODAY SPORTS
2022 record: 13-2 overall, 9-0 in Big 12 (lost to Georgia in CFP championship game)
Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12
Texas
USA TODAY SPORTS
2022 record: 8-5 overall, 6-3 in Big 12
Clemson
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 11-3 overall, 8-0 in ACC
Clemson Wire for more content on the Tigers
Oregon
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12
Ducks Wire for more Oregon content
2022 record: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC
2022 record: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC
Vols Wire for more Tennessee content
Notre Dame
Notre Dame

2022 record: 9-4 overall
2022 record: 9-4 overall
Fighting Irish Wire for all of your Notre Dame content
Florida State
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 10-3 overall, 5-3 in ACC
Washington
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12
2022 record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten
2022 record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten
Nittany Lions Wire for more Penn State content
Southern Cal
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 11-3 overall, 8-1 in Pac 12
Trojans Wire for more on Southern Cal
2022 record: 10-4 overall, 6-2 in SEC
2022 record: 10-4 overall, 6-2 in SEC
LSU Tigers Wire for more on the Bayou Bengals
Ohio State
USA TODAY SPORTS
2022 record: 11-2 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten
Buckeyes Wire for more Ohio State content
2022 record: 10-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC
2022 record: 10-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC
Roll Tide Wire for more Alabama content
2022 record: 13-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten
2022 record: 13-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten
Wolverines Wire for more Michigan content
Georgia
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2022 record: 15-0, 9-0 in SEC (national champs)
UGA Wire for more Bulldogs content