Another post-spring top 10 rating for Notre Dame – this by Sporting News

As we’ve discussed this week has been a big week for post-spring college football rankings. I’m not going to lie, it seems a little bit absurd to put a whole lot into what is said with over 100 days until the season kicks off.

However.

There is almost always a however.

I’m no idiot, either. I see the numbers that these rankings do whenever they’re posted so since you the people want them then we’ll continue to post and share them.

The latest comes from Bill Bender of The Sporting News. He put out his piece on college football’s post-spring top 25 on Thursday. In it Notre Dame found a top-1o landing spot so they check in higher than ESPN had them but lower than what USA TODAY Sports said earlier in the week.

Perhaps the surprise isn’t that Notre Dame is tenth, that’s right about where we would have them if we did our own, but some of the teams they’re both ahead of and trail stick out the most. Here is Bender and The Sporting News’ entire top 25:

Oklahoma

USA TODAY SPORTS

2022 record: 6-7 overall, 3-6 in Big 12

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12

Tulane

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in AAC

North Carolina

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in ACC

South Carolina

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

2022 record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in SEC

Oregon State

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12

Wisconsin

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten

Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big 12

TCU

USA TODAY SPORTS

2022 record: 13-2 overall, 9-0 in Big 12 (lost to Georgia in CFP championship game)

Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

Texas

USA TODAY SPORTS

2022 record: 8-5 overall, 6-3 in Big 12

Clemson

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3 overall, 8-0 in ACC

Oregon

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

Tennessee

The Knoxville News Sentinel

2022 record: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-4 overall

Florida State

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3 overall, 5-3 in ACC

Washington

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten

Southern Cal

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3 overall, 8-1 in Pac 12

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4 overall, 6-2 in SEC

Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

2022 record: 11-2 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten

Alabama

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2022 record: 10-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC

Michigan

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 13-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten

Georgia

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 15-0, 9-0 in SEC (national champs)

