Another positive step in Commanders TE Logan Thomas’ comeback

The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, a little under three weeks before Week 1.

On Wednesday, Thomas took another step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL, participating in 7-on-7 drills for the first time. And, according to those in attendance, some of Washington’s defensive players gave Thomas a round of applause.

Logan Thomas is participating in seven on seven drills. Got a little bit of an applause from the team — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022

After practice, head coach Ron Rivera spoke on why Thomas participating in 7-on-7s so soon is an essential step in his recovery.

“That’s very important for us,” Rivera said. “It is another milestone as he gets more and more involved. It gives him a chance to hopefully be ready to go in that first week. And we’ll see what this means as we practice tomorrow, we’ll have a light workout on Friday, do a light workout Saturday, Sunday they’ll be off, and we’ll come back, and we’ll do some light work on Monday.”

Washington’s new training staff has a solid plan for the injured players. So far, the team’s plan for wide receiver Curtis Samuel has worked well. The same holds true for Thomas. Once Thomas is participating in 11-on-11s, fans can be optimistic for a full return to action for Washington’s starting tight end.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire