Another playoff thriller: Desert Hot Springs sets more history in double-overtime win

The Desert Hot Springs football squad found themselves in a similar situation Friday night to one week ago in their playoff win over Jurupa Valley. Should the Golden Eagles go for two points and the win?

Instead of needing to make a miraculous comeback, the Golden Eagles were exhausted from a back and forth slugfest against Baldwin Park, and after responding with a touchdown in the second overtime, they trailed 42-41.

While Desert Hot Springs coaches discussed the situation, fullback Gabriel Cancino piped up and declared that they were going for it, calling the play, and saying star running back Christian Davis was going to push into the end zone right behind his block.

"Number 27, Gabriel Cancino looked me straight in the face and said coach, we got it, I'm gonna make the way and he's going to get in there," said Desert Hot Springs head football coach Roy Provost. "I said 'I trust you, let's handle business.' We did it."

As Cancino promised, he led the way with a fantastic block that barely created enough room for Christian Davis to reach over the goal line and secure the Golden Eagles' second playoff win in school history, beating Baldwin Park 43-42. Desert Hot Springs advanced to the semifinals of the CIF-SS Division 13 playoffs.

"I just knew it was going to work," said Cancino. "I knew it when I got the block, and I knew Chris got me, and we won."

"We're doing something that's never been done in DHS history!" exclaimed Provost in the huddle after the game.

He's right, the second playoff win in school history wasn't the only piece of history made Friday night. This victory moves their season win total to nine games, which is the most wins in school history. In addition, Messiah Smith's lone touchdown pass put him in the record books with the most touchdown passes in school history with 21. Incredibly, this is Smith's first year playing quarterback, making the record even more impressive.

For three quarters, this second-round playoff game went back and forth. After trading touchdowns the Braves forced a fumble from Christian Davis and converted it into points to take an early two score lead. On the very next play, Davis sprinted 67 yards for a touchdown and from that point on was unstoppable. It was this short term memory and confidence through adversity that put the Golden Eagles in position to win.

The Golden Eagles took their first lead of the game 28-21 after starting the second half on offense and scoring after only two plays. The two squads once again continued to trade touchdowns until they entered the fourth quarter with Desert Hot Springs leading 35-28.

Then all the scoring came to a sudden halt.

Both defenses kicked into gear and forced multiple three and outs throughout most of the final quarter. Entering the final five minutes of play, it looked like the Braves had one final chance to try and tie the game up, a chance they took advantage of. They went on a three-minute drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown run to tie the game up 35-35 with exactly a minute left in regulation.

A great kick return by Jordan Glaspie put the Golden Eagles in potential scoring range with 34 seconds to go, but a missed field goal meant both teams went to overtime.

Double overtime

Desert Hot Springs got first chance in the first overtime, but it didn't go so well. They were only able to pick up two yards before handing the possession to Baldwin Park. Lucky for the Golden Eagles, the Braves' possession went even worse. After penalties and lost yardage, the Braves found themselves on 4th and 25, which they were not able to convert, taking the game to double overtime.

The Braves started with the ball this time, and six plays later ran into the end zone to take a 42-35 lead. The Golden Eagles responded with a touchdown in the same amount of plays, and followed the touchdown up with a two-point conversion to win the game.

The stars

Senior running back Christian Davis had a monster night. He rushed for over 200 yards and scored four touchdowns in addition to scoring on the game winning two-point conversion. The Golden Eagles offensive line had struggled the last two games, but was a large reason, if not the main reason for their offensive output.

Senior quarterback Messiah Smith threw for around 100 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 55 yards and another score. Senior wide receiver Jordan Glaspie was Smith's favorite target, catching three passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, senior linebacker Jaymere Broach and junior linebacker Jaire Broach each finished with double digit tackles and multiple tackles for loss. Senior safety Jade Slack and senior linebacker Jesse Solorzano were each a huge part of the Golden Eagles run defense as well, with Solorzano also grabbing himself an interception.

For the Braves, fullback Francisco Navarro ran 18 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a touchdown pass on a trick play to Erick Martinez. Senior running back Corey Lacey carried the ball 27 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Elvis Diaz tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Caleb Calvin.

The chatter

Coach Provost on the team's two consecutive one-point playoff victories: "The drive, the love we have for each other, the belief we have in each other. That's what wins us these games, knowing that we can do this. We've been through a lot this year. We've blown out teams, we've been blown out by teams, we've had a couple of close games. I love this, but man they're gonna keep giving me gray hair!"

Christian Davis on responding in a big way after his fumble: "I knew I had made a mistake and I knew I had to fix it. From then on I kept the ball high and tight, two hands on the ball, and made my moves. The offensive line kept moving guys and we kept scoring."

Messiah Smith on the team's mentality going into the semifinals: "Like I always say, we have to stay humble and consistent. This game we started way better, we just got to keep it going."

Messiah Smith on now being the school's all-time passing touchdown leader: "It feels great. I put the work in in my first year being a quarterback, it's just a great record to have."

The takeaway

The Golden Eagles fixed many of the issues that plagued them the last two weeks in this big win. Getting Christian Davis the ball and finding ways to get him in the open field has been a struggle that needed to get fixed. Coach Provost made it a point in practice to get him rolling, and it paid off. The offensive line also looked much improved.

What's next?

Desert Hot Springs travels to St. Monica on Friday for the semifinals of the CIF-SS Division 13 playoffs.

