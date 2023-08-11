Another Pickett, 5-Star 2025 safety, has Ohio State football on his trimmed list

The Pickett family is full of big-time football players and another one is considering the Ohio State football family.

Booker Pickett recently dropped his top five remaining schools, with the Buckeyes making the cut. Now it was time for his cousin, DJ Pickett, to trim down his list.

The younger of the two cousins is one of the most sought-after 2025 safeties in the country. DJ is a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 safety, and 8th overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At 6-foot, 2-inches, 170-pound Pickett decided it was time to focus on just a few schools, thirteen to be exact.

Pickett’s list is a who’s who of college football, with major powers like Georgia, Alabama, and LSU joining Ohio State. Hopefully, the family ties will work out for the Buckeyes as they did for other Florida stars like the Bosa’s and potentially Booker.

