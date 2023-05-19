Another Patriots player sings praises of OL coach Adrian Klemm

New England Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has been getting praise over the past couple days, as Patriots players get their first look at the revamped coaching staff.

Earlier in the week, Patriots newcomer Riley Reiff talked up Klemm’s coaching. On Thursday, veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson was yet another player impressed by what Klemm has brought to the table so far.

Anderson signed a two-year contract with the Patriots on March 16, as part of New England’s continued offseason revamp. He comes to the Patriots after spending three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Klemm came to New England in January with the team looking to improve their offensive line play, following a dismal 2022 season. Anderson talked up Klemm’s coaching style when speaking to media members.

“I love AK so far,” said Anderson. “You can tell he played. You can tell he understands the positions we’re put in on the field. I always have an appreciation for guys who understand, first-hand, what it’s like to be playing.”

The real test will be when we see the product on the field beginning in Week 1 against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. However, for now, the positive praise towards Klemm is worth noting.

