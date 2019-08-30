Patriots fans have taken an immediate liking to Chase Winovich.

He led the team in sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits in the preseason, so it's no wonder that Pro Football Focus ranked him as one of the top rookies of the preseason.

And then there's the hair.

The linebacker's flowing blond hair has been on full display in practices and games... but it might not be there much longer.

Winovich has escaped the annual tradition of rookie haircuts so far, but after he posted a picture of Tom Brady sizing up his hair on the sidelines Thursday night, the quarterback gleefully responded: "Sunday... the time has come!!!! I'm sharpening my scissors now."

Brady, who gave Jarrett Stidham a buzz cut last week, later added the scissors emoji to the same picture on his own Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Winovich referred to his hair as "a source of pride and strength" but also said he wouldn't have any issue if he had to trim down his glorious mane.

For someone who's guaranteed to survive actual roster cuts on Saturday, the rookie might end up having his own personal cutdown day, thanks to a Hall of Fame quarterback - and the team's resident barber.

Another Patriots cut? Tom Brady hints at rookie haircut for Chase Winovich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston