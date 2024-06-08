'Another opportunity,' Texas A&M junior Braden Montgomery seeks revenge vs. Oregon
Texas A&M junior outfielder Braden Montgomery was the MVP of the Bryan-College Station Regional last weekend and he'll attempt to keep that momentum rolling against a familiar team that he faced a lot at Stanford.
"It's cool to play a familiar team, I've been playing them for a couple of years. I've never had a chance to win a lot against them so it's cool to get another opportunity to play against them. Just seeing some more familiar, west coast baseball," Montgomery recalled. "I feel like the biggest difference that I see is the depth in the teams that we've played against. I feel like once we would've gotten to some of the pitching staffs or even some of the teams last year in the Pac-12, there's just a bigger difference from the top to the bottom.
"Whereas, they like to say, it's a gauntlet in the SEC. Every team can truly have a chance to beat any other team. Not to say it's not like that in the Pac-12, there's just different layers to it."
The NCAA Super Regionals versus Oregon begin Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. If necessary, a winner take all third game would be Monday at Blue Bell Park.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Another opportunity,' Texas A&M junior Braden Montgomery seeks revenge vs. Oregon