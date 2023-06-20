Another one! USC, Josh Henson land four-star OL from Florida

The recruits just keep on coming. Lincoln Riley tweeted out the Fight On! emoji on Sunday, which told us that another commitment was on the way. That commitment was finally revealed Tuesday at lunchtime.

Jason Zandamela, a four-star offensive lineman from Clearwater Academy in Florida, committed to the Trojans. Offensive line coach Josh Henson has another high-quality lineman to work with when the Trojans begin their new era in the Big Ten Conference.

Zandamela joins safety Jarvis Boatwright as a Clearwater prospect. The Trojans get a second player from the state of Florida, having already gained multiple prospects from the state of Georgia. USC has some California-based prospects in its growing 2024 class, but if you have been keeping tabs at our recruiting tracker, you will see that USC is getting recruits from all corners of the country with the exception of — interestingly enough — the Midwest, which is the heart of the Big Ten geographical footprint.

It will be fascinating to see how much more recruiting momentum USC can generate in these last few weeks of June. The recent official visit weekend and Golden Hour festivities were a huge hit with recruits.

