Another one down: Jets QB Trevor Siemian exits game with leg injury

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian left Monday's game with an injury. (AP)

Trevor Siemian’s first start with the New York Jets didn’t last long.

Siemian was starting for Sam Darnold, who is out with mono. In the second quarter, Siemian suffered an injury that looked serious, though he was able to walk off the field after trainers looked at him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Siemian threw deep and was hit by Myles Garrett as he threw. Garrett landed on Siemian, whose left foot was trapped underneath him. His leg bent in a way that it shouldn’t. Garrett was called for roughing the passer on the play because he landed on the quarterback. We saw that call a couple times on Sunday too.

Siemian limped back tot the locker room as Luke Falk took over the Jets offense.

The Jets were horrific on offense before and after Siemian’s injury. They finished the first half with minus-13 net passing yards. Josh Bellamy topped off a horrible first half by dropping an easy pass over thee middle in the final minute.

Here’s the Siemian injury, which isn’t for the squeamish:

Oh man that is painful looking for Trevor Siemian. pic.twitter.com/6tm5IWZv6s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

The Jets could be without Darnold for a while, and if Siemian’s injury is serious they could be going forward with their third quarterback of the season for a while.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: