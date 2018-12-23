Another one down: Cam Newton's replacement Taylor Heinicke exits briefly in first half

Taylor Heinicke had likely dreamed of the opportunity presented to him in the final two games of the season, starting at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Then less than a half into his first career start, he was headed to the locker room with an injury. The good news is he returned late in the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s possible you had no idea who Cam Newton’s backup was, and it’s unlikely you knew Heinicke’s backup. That would be Kyle Allen, who played his college ball at Texas A&M and Houston and had never thrown a pass before Sunday. But there he was coming on the field, fresh off the practice squad, for his first pro action.

Heinicke’s day started well, with a nice touchdown pass to Ian Thomas, the first touchdown pass of his career. He was filling in at quarterback because Newton’s shoulder has gotten worse as the season has gone on and the team, all but eliminated from the NFC playoff race heading into Sunday’s game, finally shut him down.

Then in the second quarter, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett hit Heinicke low. That drew a personal foul penalty, but the hit itself didn’t hurt Heinicke. When he braced his fall with his left arm, he hurt his elbow. He was looked at on the field, then went back to the locker room as Allen entered.

It was obviously a big day for Heinicke. In an awesome gesture, the Panthers left a seat open for Heinicke’s late father. Heinicke’s college coach came to the game. Heinicke had just five NFL passes before Sunday; the chance to show what he could do late in the season was invaluable.

Thankfully for him, what looked like a rough injury wasn’t enough to keep him out.

Taylor Heinicke left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury. (AP)

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ravens defense, Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to big win

• Watch: Texas high school wins state title on Hail Mary

• Early bowl games winners/losers: Army sets record in blowout

• Congolese boy at center of Dikembe Mutombo’s charitable efforts dies



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts