Another one! 4-star DL commits to Georgia

What a week this has been for Kirby Smart and Georgia’s 2022 recruiting efforts.

On Monday, Georgia picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive tackle Aliou Bah. Wednesday, UGA received a commitment from 5-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams and then today the Dawgs got another one.

4-star defensive lineman Bear Alexander, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

Alexander chose the Bulldogs over Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle ranks as the nation’s No. 39 overall player and No. 6 raked defensive lineman. He becomes UGA’s 21st commit in the class of 2022.