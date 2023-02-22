Another Ohio State offer goes out, this time to a 2025 Texas jumbo athlete

If you may have missed the Ohio State Fat Tuesday offer spree, here is a quick recap. First, it was 2025 Georgia offensive tackle Dontrell Glover with an offer. Next, it was his Langston Hughes teammate, 2024 safety Jakob Gude joining Glover with an offer.

Now to the newest offer, Texas jumbo athlete, Michael Fasusi. At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 290 pounds, the massive Fasusi could end up on their line when he arrives to a college campus, but it does look like he most likely will end up on the offensive line.

Currently unranked, Fasusi now holds over 15 offers that include Texas, Penn State, and Oklahoma. You can almost bet that the list will grow as well.

#AGTG More than blessed to receive an offer from THEE Ohio State University @CoachJFrye @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/SBPAhq4qZ7 — Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) February 21, 2023

It has been a busy day for Ohio State in the high stakes of big-time college recruiting and we’ll continue to stay on top of it.

More!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire