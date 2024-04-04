Another Ohio State basketball major contributor will return for next season

Ohio State basketball has been getting a lot of good news with its roster over the past few days.

Two starters have confirmed their intentions of returning, Bruce Thornton and Felix Okpara, but two have also left for the portal in Bowen Hardman and Scotty Middleton.

However, Meechie Johnson has committed after a short stay in the portal, so it’s been more positive news. You can add another to that list as forward Devin Royal has announced that he will also return for another season.

It’s speaks volumes to what new head coach Jake Diebler is doing, as many more players could have left following the coaching change. For the most part, aside from Middleton, they have elected to stay.

Royal saw a spike in playing time when Diebler took over, which led to some flashes of what he could be. On the year, he averaged 4.7 points, and 2.4 rebounds, both numbers that you can expect to rise next season.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire