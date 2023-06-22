Another Notre Dame target sets their commitment date

Notre Dame just added safety safety Taebron Bennie-Powell to their 2024 recruiting class and it could grow again in about a month.

North Carolina athlete Malcolm Ziglar announced that he will be making his commitment on July 17th at 1:00 p.m. EST. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 195 pound prospect will make his selection from eight different schools.

Ziglar is just coming off his official visit to South Bend this past weekend and the visit may have cemented his decision. There still is a visit to home state North Carolina set up for this weekend and along with South Carolina, the three schools seem like the likeliest to gain a commitment from the 280th overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

I will be announcing my commitment July 17th at 1:00!! pic.twitter.com/SHxWyxLJQy — Malcolm Ziglar (@malcolmziglar) June 21, 2023

Ziglar most likely will end up as a safety and the Irish currently have Bennie-Powell and Kennedy Urlacher committed although one of their athlete commits could end up there as well.

