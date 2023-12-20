Another Notre Dame player opts out of Sun Bowl

It wasn’t public knowledge but earlier this month Notre Dame defensive back Thomas Harper told the Fighting Irish coaching staff that he won’t play in the Sun Bowl versus Oregon State.

Tuesday’s practice was open to the public as the Irish get ready for the Sun Bowl on December 29. Harper wasn’t there and when the media asked about his absence, Notre Dame officials confirmed his decision to opt out.

Harper is the seventh player opting out, instead focusing on the NFL draft. He’s the 20th overall player that won’t be on the game roster for the Sun Bowl as 13 more have exited the program via the transfer portal.

Harper’s final numbers in one season at Notre Dame were as follows:

39 tackles

6 tackles for loss

2 sacks

1 forced fumble

3 passes defended

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire