Another Notre Dame 2023 commit takes a junior day visit not to South Bend

The Irish have gotten off to a great start in the 2023 recruiting cycle but it seems like they are going to have to fend off other programs for some of their current commits. First it was defensive end Keon Keeley taking a visit to Alabama which is a bit concerning. Now a report from 247Sports’ David Johnson has safety Peyton Bowen still looking at other schools.

Bowen took a visit to Ole Miss on Saturday and even though he is still verbally committed to the Irish, this isn’t a slam dunk for him to sign. He told Johnson “I just want to make sure I’m not making the wrong decision. I just wanted to go see these other places.”

This might seem like bad news, but you can understand what Bowen is doing. It’s a big decision and he wants to make sure that he’s making the correct one. Bowen does go on to tell Johnson that “in the fall, I’ll probably be a hundred percent into the school I choose, which is probably going to be Notre Dame.” Hopefully that is the case as Bowen is one of the best defensive back recruits in the country.

Related

Is Alabama trying to flip a 2023 Notre Dame commit?

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen