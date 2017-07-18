Another nice deal for Predators: Aberg signs two-year, $1.3M deal

As much as it stings to lose James Neal to Vegas, the Nashville Predators are mostly enjoying a strong off-season. More specifically, it’s been a pretty solid week for GM David Poile & Co.

A day after signing Frederick Gaudreau to a team-friendly deal, the Predators handed speedy, intriguing forward Pontus Aberg a two-year, $1.3 million contract. That’s a dirt-cheap $650K cap hit for a player some were a little worried would be snatched up by the Golden Knights.

Aberg was the 37th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old generated two points in 15 regular-season games and five points in 18 postseason contests, yet he showed a burst that seemed to indicate that he’s just scratching the surface.

His AHL numbers show promise, too.

Aberg scored 25 goals and 40 points in 2015-16 for the Milwaukee Admirals, and did even better this past season, scoring 31 goals and 52 points in 56 contests.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he starts to convert with the big club, possibly starting next season.



