Another NFL head coach gives positive review of new Patriots WR Isaiah Ford

Another NFL head coach gives positive review of new Pats WR Isaiah Ford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Ford was dealt from the Miami Dolphins to the New England Patriots shortly before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and there have been plenty of positive reviews on his character and talent over the last week.

The latest one came from New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, who spent time with the 24-year-old wide receiver when they both were with the Dolphins.

Here's what Gase said during his video press conference Thursday:

Adam Gase on new Patriots WR Isaiah Ford from their time together in Miami: "Very competitive kid. Really good route-runner. Flexibility to play inside and outside. Extremely smart. I think that's a good player for them to get. He competes. I always loved being around him." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 5, 2020

Gase and the Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in a Week 9 "Monday Night Football" matchup. He is not the only head coach to have good things to say about Ford recently.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores praised Ford's versatility and football intelligence last week.

"(Isaiah's) smart," Flores said, per the the Dolphins website. "He knows multiple positions. He's where he's supposed to be really a majority of the time. He's dependable, he's accountable, and he's gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations."

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who played alongside Ford on the Dolphins in 2018, tweeted that the wide receiver is a "great guy and former locker mate."

Many media members who cover the Dolphins also have complimented Ford's work ethic, character and other attributes.

It remains to be seen how productive Ford will be for the Patriots on the field, but these positive comments about him do offer some hope that he'll be able to give the team a much-needed boost at wide receiver.