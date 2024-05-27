Another NBA mock draft has Bulls taking Ron Holland with pick No. 11

The Chicago Bulls would do well to improve their future this summer. With Coby White leading the way, they should focus on building around him rather than competing now, and that starts at the 2024 NBA Draft. ESPN’s recent mock draft has them taking Ron Holland, and Matt Rooney of Bleacher Nation has the same pick.

“Holland would be a little bit of a project, but the traits are there and would be very tempting for the Bulls,” Rooney wrote. “He’s an explosive player who plays at 100 mph all the time. He’s a solid ball handler who can get to and score at the rim. He’s also menace defensively.

“He’s raw and would come with some growing pains, but with Zach LaVine likely on the way out, Holland could provide Chicago with some explosiveness and aggression that they would need.”

Taking an upside swing on Holland could be a smart move for Chicago.

