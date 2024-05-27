Another mock draft has Chicago Bulls selecting Tidjane Salaun with 11th pick

Another mock draft has the Chicago Bulls selecting Cholet floor general Tidjane Salaun with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, this one put together by Bleacher Report NBA analyst Andy Bailey. Salaun has been a popular pick for the Bulls with their late lottery selection, with his raw but intriguing tools and head-turning measurables.

Fairly depicting the Cholet floor general as “mostly just size, length, and athleticism” right now with a 6-foot-9 frame that weighs 212 lbs, Bailey also points to what he calls “budding branches on his skill tree.” Should “enough of them come to life, Chicago could have a legitimate difference-maker here” at No. 11 in the draft (presuming he is still on the board).

“He’ll be a helpful, disruptive presence on the defensive end, and he can serve as a play-finisher on offense,” he adds.

“Shooting and creation are two big swing skills, but he isn’t hopeless on either front,” offers Bailey.

“He doesn’t turn 19 until August, so patience will be a must with his development, but he could be really worth the wait.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire