Another new mock draft has Bucs’ taking Kentucky QB Will Levis

Would the Bucs really take a quarterback if one fell to them in the draft?

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah pondered the same thing in his new mock draft on Tuesday, as he had Kentucky QB Will Levis sliding down to the No. 19 pick where the Buccaneers would take him. This comes after Touchdown Wire’s mock draft on Monday had Tampa Bay trade up to select Levis in the first round.

Here’s what he said about the selection in his mock draft:

“If Levis starts to slide, I believe a team like Tampa Bay will trade up to get him. In this scenario, he falls right into the Bucs’ lap. Levis would compete with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting job.”

While it could be true that Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback, it remains unlikely that the Bucs would pick a quarterback in the first round. The team still needs a left tackle more depth in the secondary, and it seems as if the team will look to address that immediately with Mayfield’s signing. On top of that, Tampa Bay doesn’t currently have Levis scheduled for a visit, although quarterback Hendon Hooker is — he may not go in the first round, though, so that’s a different situation altogether.

The Bucs will make the No. 19 pick (assuming they don’t trade down) on April 27.

