Another mock draft, another offense-heavy projection for the Jaguars

The Super Bowl has come and gone, and now the NFL offseason is in full swing. We still have several weeks to go before the free agency period even opens, but the draft apparatus is already hard at work attempting to predict this year’s selections.

Things are more complicated for the Jaguars this time around, at least with the first overall pick. This team has its quarterback, and with no clear prospect distinguishing himself at the top of the class, the plan with the pick has been a hot topic of conversation.

Anyone who watched this team in 2021 knows that it has a lot of holes on both sides of the ball, but none of those feel more pressing than those on offense, where the team especially struggled this season. It shouldn’t be a surprise that most mock drafts show the team addressing offense early and often, and the latest projection from NFL Network’s Chad Reuter is no exception.

Here’s how he sees the first three rounds shaping up for the Jags.

No. 1 (Round 1) - OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Neal’s athleticism will shine at the NFL Scouting Combine, adding another feather in his cap after he excelled at three positions (left guard as a freshman, right tackle in 2020, left tackle in 2021) in three years at Alabama. The Jaguars could select one of the top pass rushers, but franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs to be protected.

Odds are you’re familiar with Neal at this point. The tackle was a stud at Alabama on both sides, and he would be a great piece to build this offensive line around. There are question marks about both of the edge rushers at the top, and Neal would be a safer pick that addresses a major need (and would likely in turn prevent the team from having to give a pricey extension to Cam Robinson).

No. 33 (Round 2) - WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson may not be a part of the elite class of receivers in this draft, but he’s not far off. He has been very solid the last two seasons and had a breakout 2021 season with 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. This team desperately needs receiver help, and it may look to add someone in free agency regardless, but Dotson would be a great pick up to start Day 2.

No. 65 (Round 3) - EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

The first defensive pick for the Jags in Reuter’s mock is a solid one, as the team comes away with Mafe, who had seven sacks in his senior season with the Golden Gophers. If Jacksonville chooses to pass on an edge rusher in the first two rounds, it would get a solid player capable of competing for playing time opposite Josh Allen with this pick.

However, it’s worth noting that Mafe’s stock is soaring right now, and some draft pundits view him as a late first-round pick after showing up at the Senior Bowl. That said, if the Jags could land him at pick No. 65, it could mark significant value.

No. 70 (Round 3) - TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

The Jags need all the help they can get at pass-catcher, and tight end is included in that. They waited until the fifth round to draft one last year, and even with the emergence of trade acquisition Dan Arnold, they likely won’t wait that long this time around. Likely was a major part of one of the most explosive offenses in college football the last few years with the Chanticleers, and he saved the best for last as a senior when he totaled 912 yards and 12 touchdowns.

