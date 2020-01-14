Another Miracle on Ice player’s Olympic gold medal being auctioned

Steve Christoff‘s Olympic gold medal is going up for auction again.

The Miracle on Ice forward’s medal and his final jersey are part of Goldin Auctions’ 2020 Winter Auction from next Monday to Feb. 22 at GoldinAuctions.com. The auction ends on the 40th anniversary of the U.S.’ 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

The medal and jersey were consigned by somebody other than Christoff, according to Goldin. Christoff’s gold medal was previously put up for auction in 2013 and 2017, but did not sell either time, according to those websites.

Christoff starred in the last game of the 1980 Olympics, a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Finland to clinch the gold. He scored the first U.S. goal and assisted on the last one.

He was also the U.S.’ leading scorer in its pre-Olympic slate of 56 games, tallying 35 goals, according to Wayne Coffey‘s book “The Boys of Winter.”

Christoff, a standout for Herb Brooks‘ 1979 NCAA title team at Minnesota, would become the model for the trophy for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top male college hockey player. Christoff played parts of five NHL seasons with the Minnesota North Stars, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings in the 1980s before becoming a pilot.

At least two of Christoff’s 1980 Olympic teammates previously sold their gold medals.

Mark Pavelich‘s medal was auctioned for $262,900 in May 2014. Mark Wells‘ medal was auctioned for $310,700 in November 2010, after he sold it privately for about a reported $40,000.

Captain Mike Eruzione sold his stick from the U.S.-Soviet Union game and his jersey from the final game against Finland to a 9-year-old boy named Seven in 2013, but not his gold medal.

Goalie Jim Craig and Dave Christian put their medals up for auction, but they reportedly did not meet minimum reserve prices and were not sold.

