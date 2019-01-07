Another midseason trade works out as Golden Tate's game-winner saves Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made significant midseason acquisitions to upgrade their skill talent in each of the last two seasons.

Last season, it was Jay Ajayi.

This season, it was Golden Tate.

Ajayi paid off to the tune of 5.1 yards per carry over the second half of the 2017 campaign with the Eagles, giving them a dynamic option out of the backfield with power and speed to complement bruising goal-line specialist LeGarrette Blount. He provided a significant upgrade to the Eagles running attack on their way to the Super Bowl.

Tate started slow, but paid off big

Tate took some time to adapt to his new surroundings this season, tallying 283 yards on 30 catches over the final eight games of the season in Philadelphia.

But his trademark route-running, quickness and reliable hands paid off in the biggest way possible on wild-card weekend when he hauled in the game-winning score with 56 seconds remaining in the Eagles’ 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears.

Tate’s strengths on display on TD catch

Tate was where he needed to be when quarterback Nick Foles needed him to be there on the do-or-die touchdown catch on fourth-and-goal at the two-yard line. Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis had tight coverage at the snap, but Tate created separation and successfully boxed him out at the goal line while running to the flat before pushing the ball into the end zone.

It was the exact kind of play the Eagles envisioned when they dealt a third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions to obtain him at midseason.

“Foles dropped a dime,” Tate told ESPN of the game-winning catch. “Great play call. I don’t even know how it all happened. It happened so quickly.”

Tate finished the day with five catches for 46 yards and the touchdown while putting to bed any rest the idea that the Eagles made a mistake in trading for him.

Eagles will need big day from Tate in New Orleans

His connection with Foles has Philadelphia still dreaming about another miracle run with their backup quarterback, and that’s more than enough payoff for his third-round price.

While tight end Zach Ertz is Foles’ favorite target, Tate was the No. 1 option in Detroit and could continue to prove his value as a scoring option for Foles. The Eagles travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, where 16 points won’t cut it for a win.

If the Eagles have any shot of another road upset, they’ll need to score points in bunches. If they manage to do so, Tate is the kind of weapon that should be featured in that game plan.

