Another Michigan football coach following Jim Harbaugh to NFL

This one is no surprise, whatsoever — expected even.

When Jim Harbaugh accepted the Los Angeles Chargers job, there were two coaches who were almost certain to follow him from Ann Arbor to the NFL: defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his son, Jay Harbaugh, the safeties coach and special teams coordinator.

Though there have been no official announcements to this point, new head coach Sherrone Moore had openly mentioned Minter’s departure, as well as that of strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. But now we know that Jay Harbaugh will join his father in the pro ranks, like the others mentioned, per MLive’s Aaron McMann.

As expected, #Michigan STC Jay Harbaugh is following his father, Jim, to the Los Angeles Chargers. This will be his final week in Ann Arbor, sources say. — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) February 1, 2024

Harbaugh is the only assistant coach who was on staff for the entirety of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan football tenure, outlasting cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, who was with the program from 2015 to 2020. He coached the tight ends, running backs, tight ends again, and then safeties, while taking on special teams coordinator after Chris Partridge departed following the 2019 season.

With Jay Harbaugh’s departure, Michigan football will now need a new safeties coach and special teams coordinator along with a defensive coordinator. It has already replaced Herbert in-house with Justin Tress, his former assistant.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire