Another Michigan defensive back in NCAA transfer portal

Michigan football already lost one 2020 defensive back to the NCAA transfer portal, now both cornerbacks from that recruiting class are on their way out.

On Tuesday, Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren was discovered to be in the transfer portal, and now his counterpart, Belleville (Mich.) four-star Andre Seldon, thought to be the nickel back of the future, has joined him.

Seldon battled COVID-19 in 2020 and didn’t get to see the field. According to PFF, Seldon has played a total of seven snaps — six in 2020 and one in 2021 — and spent much of the 2021 season in street clothes, including in the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship Game. And on Wednesday, he announced his intentions to leave the program.

Officially In The Transfer Portal! Here’s some film from this fall. Dog on the loose, DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/24Ke6BzbiP — Andre Seldon Jr (@AndreSeldonjr) January 5, 2022

Seldon was among the first commits of the 2020 class to pledge, having joined the class in the summer of 2019. He was an active recruiter for the Wolverines, but was plagued by COVID-19, as mentioned, which precluded him from getting on the field. When Mike Macdonald took over the defense in 2021, it perhaps hampered Seldon’s ability to get on the field, as well.

The Wolverines are bringing in six defensive backs as part of the 2022 recruiting class.