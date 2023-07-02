Another metric showing Myles Garrett is the NFL’s best pass rusher

Despite no pulse across from him or along the interior of the defensive line, Myles Garrett continues to produce at super-human levels. Hopefully, that will not happen in 2023 as the Browns significantly upgraded their defensive line this offseason. And now we have another metric that shows the Cleveland Browns have the NFL’s best pass rusher.

Brandon Thorn of Trench Warfare goes above and beyond to break down pass rushers, the quality of pressures, and who does the most to get after quarterbacks. Thorn’s work found that Garrett has the highest ratio of quality pressures of any pass rushers in the NFL, edging out Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

To make the situation better for the Browns? New pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was also top-ten in quality pressure ratio.

I created a metric called ‘Pressure quality ratio’ that reflects the rate of high-quality to low-quality pressures. It’s a good way to look at the most potent pass-rushers who may not have the volume of pressures as others. – If there was one stat to look at to best gauge Myles… pic.twitter.com/AIifcih3t9 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 2, 2023

