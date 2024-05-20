Another member of the PGA Tour Policy Board has resigned

The PGA Tour announced Sunday evening, just a couple of hours after the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Championship, that Mark Flaherty has resigned from the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan thanked Flaherty for his “countless contributions” in a memo sent to PGA Tour membership Sunday night.

The Tour also released Flaherty’s statement:

“Fellow Directors, I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the PGA Tour Policy Board, effective immediately.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve on the Policy Board for the past 4 1⁄2 years. Golf has always been a significant part of my life. Being able to blend my passion for the sport with the intricate workings and growth of the PGA Tour has been a truly rewarding experience.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Commissioner Monahan and Chairman Herlihy for their leadership in driving a successful business and product agenda; it is one that consistently prioritizes our fans, players, title sponsors, media, tournaments, marketing partners and volunteers.

“Additionally, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff at the PGA Tour who work tirelessly to support the Board and ensure the flawless execution of our events each week, thus providing a superior product for the golf world to enjoy.

“Thank you to everyone for your support throughout my tenure on the Policy Board.

“Warm regards, Mark Flaherty.”

Just six days ago, Jimmy Dunne, the Wall Street deal maker who helped architect the PGA Tour’s controversial deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund last summer, resigned from the Tour’s Policy Board.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek