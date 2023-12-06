Another member of Florida’s O-line headed out the transfer portal

Another member of the Florida football program has entered the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jalen Farmer announced his intentions on social media Tuesday afternoon and joins a growing list of departing Gators.

The offensive lineman had many thanks to give in host on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“First I would like to thank God for all the opportunities he’s blessed me with the opportunity to play Division I SEC football while also attending such a prestigious institution,” Farmer wrote. “I would also like to thank my family friends and loved ones that have shown unwavering support throughout my time here at the University of Florida.”

“Lastly I would like to thank all my coaches who have helped develop me into the player I am today,” Farmer continued. “My journey has been full of ups and downs but I look forward to what God has in store in the future. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”

Farmer will look for a new home and has three years of eligibility left in his college career. The offensive lineman enrolled to UF in 2022, making two appearances before putting on a redshirt. Farmer committed to Florida when the program was being led by former head coach Dan Mullen.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire