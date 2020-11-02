Another meltdown? Chargers give up TD as time expires in loss to Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon stretches for a first down as he is tackled by Chargers cornerback Brandon Facyson during the second half of the Chargers' 31-30 loss Sunday. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

The Chargers’ inability to hold leads reached new heights — or depths — Sunday in Denver.

They blew their biggest edge yet — 21 points — in a 31-30 loss to the Broncos.

Entering the game, the Chargers already had become the first team in NFL history to blow leads of 16 or more points in three straight games.

That became four in a row Sunday.

Drew Lock hit KJ Hamler for a one-yard touchdown on the final play of the game and Brandon McManus added the extra point to seal Denver’s comeback.

The Chargers were up 24-3 in the third quarter and dominating the game on defense.

But that all changed as the offense was able to get only two more Michael Badgley field goals the rest of the way and the defense collapsed, especially after Joey Bosa left the game to enter the concussion protocol.

In opening a 24-3 lead midway through the third quarter, the Chargers flatly controlled the Broncos.

Offensively, they scored on four consecutive possessions and Justin Herbert completed 13 straight passes.

On defense, they continually harassed Lock and limited the Broncos to single digits in rushing yards.

After failing to score on the first four series, Herbert hit Allen for a nine-yard touchdown and rookie fullback Gabe Nabers for a two-yard score in the final two minutes of the first half.

The Chargers received the kickoff to open the third quarter and went 75 yards in 10 plays to secure a third consecutive touchdown. Herbert connected with Mike Williams for a 24-yard score.

When Badgley booted a 52-yard field goal to end their next series, the Chargers had opened their three-touchdown edge.

Then the defense permitted Denver to score touchdown on four of its final five possessions.

Immediately before Lock connected with Hamler for the winning score, cornerback Brandon Facyson was called for pass interference in the end zone to convert a Broncos’ fourth down and give Lock one final shot.

The Chargers gave up 17-point leads in consecutive losses at Tampa Bay and New Orleans last month and an 11-point lead at home in a Week 2 loss to Kansas City.

Last week, they blew a 16-point lead and eventually had to come back twice to beat Jacksonville at SoFi Stadium.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.