Another massive WR deal impacts the Bengals and Tee Higgins

Yet another wide receiver deal elsewhere in the NFL has just impacted the standoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tee Higgins.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins and Jaylen Waddle agreed to a three-year extension worth $84.75 million.

Despite similar attendance records as Higgins, Waddle gets $76 million guaranteed and becomes a top-five-paid wideout.

Previous reporting said Higgins wanted something near $70 million over three years and a $23 million APY like Michael Pittman of the Indianapolis Colts, but that bar has been dramatically shifted since.

While Higgins and his reps would like the long-term security that comes with multiple years and these huge guarantees; playing the waiting game is also helping him land even more money in free agency down the road.

This deal for Waddle is the latest to make it unlikely that the Bengals end up matching the market to retain Higgins beyond his $21.8 million franchise tag this year.

