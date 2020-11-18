Another Maryland football practice canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

Another Maryland football practice canceled for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The week after missing their first game of the college football season as a result of positive coronavirus test results, the Maryland football program is once again cutting back on football activities to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Terrapins saw eight positive COVID-19 tests last week, ahead of their scheduled matchup with Ohio State. They were quarantined in a hotel through the weekend, and they already had their walkthrough canceled Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, their scheduled walk through and practice were canceled once more.

Maryland football is not practicing today, per team spokesman. — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) November 18, 2020

Maryland is trying to prepare to play Michigan State this weekend, though the status of the game remains up in the air as of Wednesday afternoon. Both coaches have reportedly spoken to each other about trying to find a way to play the game as scheduled, since the Big Ten did not leave any makeup dates in their schedule.

But if more positive test results come out for the Terps, head coach Mike Locksley and Athletic Director Damon Evans may make the decision to cancel another game for the safety of players on both teams.

The Terps are hoping to get back on the field soon to continue the momentum from their past two games, a thrilling overtime victory over Minnesota and a dominant blowout win on the road against Penn State.

If Maryland or the Big Ten elect to cancel Saturday's game, that decision will come on Thursday, according to the Washington Post.