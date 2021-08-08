Another Mainer has died and 165 more coronavirus cases reported across the state

Aug. 7—Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 165 more coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday's report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 71,306, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That's up from 71,141 on Friday.

Of those, 51,936 have been confirmed positive, while 19,370 were classified as "probable cases," the Maine CDC reported.

A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 901.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,402. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That's up from 1,307 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.23 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 532.77.

Maine's seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 124.1, up from 112.3 a day ago, up from 78.9 a week ago and up from 17.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,166 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 49 people are currently hospitalized, with 22 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 16.18 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,547), Aroostook (2,030), Cumberland (17,739), Franklin (1,427), Hancock (1,445), Kennebec (6,789), Knox (1,212), Lincoln (1,135), Oxford (3,724), Penobscot (6,611), Piscataquis (623), Sagadahoc (1,491), Somerset (2,363), Waldo (1,241), Washington (978) and York (13,949) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn't immediately available.

An additional 811 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 773,232 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 820,307 have received a final dose.

New Hampshire reported 157 new cases on Saturday and no deaths. Vermont reported 101 new cases and no deaths, while Massachusetts reported 1,206 new cases and two deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 35,707,822 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 616,547 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.