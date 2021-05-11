Another look at Seahawks 2021 home and away opponents ahead of schedule reveal

The 2021 NFL-regular season schedule is set to be revealed on Wednesday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

So far we know the home and away opponents for all 32 clubs as well as their matchups for the 17tth regular-season game this year.

Ahead of the release on Wednesday, here’s another look at Seattle’s slate.

Seahawks home opponents:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans.

Seahawks away opponents:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Football Team

Click here for a look at the 17th game added for all 32 clubs around the league.

