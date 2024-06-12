Another loan move beckons for a young Manchester City midfielder

Last season Manchester City had a host of young players out on loan across England and Europe. One of those players was young Argentinian midfielder Maximo Perrone. While he was impressive at times for the La Liga side it is clear he needs more time and consistent first-team football if he is to become a potential squad member at the world champions.

Perrone spent last season on loan at Las Palmas. The midfielder showed he is capable of playing at the top level of European football during his time in Spain. Heading into next season where he plays will be interesting to see as he looks to continue his development. There are big wraps on Perrone and another loan spell will likely further his development. The young midfielder recently spoke of what his future may look like next season.

In an interview published in Spanish publication, Marca Perrone explained that another loan in Spain may be on the cards. He explained that he and Manchester City had agreed that another loan move was on the cards: “We reached an agreement that there will be one more transfer. I think that to continue with the adaptation, one more year in La Liga would be the best.”

Perrone further explained that he was unsure where he would be playing after his loan spell at Las Palmas. He added: “I think we have to look at the options. It’s still very early. You have to take it calmly and choose the best option.”

Perrone will benefit from regular first-team football as he bids to break into the Manchester City set-up.

It is clear that Maximo Perrone has the necessary technical and tactical ability to eventually make a mark at Manchester City. Given his age City can afford to take a long-term approach with his development. The young midfielder would benefit more from exposure to regular first-team football rather than playing in the Manchester City EDS side. If a loan move to a suitable La Liga side can be found then that should see Perrone build on his impressive 23/24 season. He has the talent to make it at the top level it’s just a matter of opportunity for Perrone.

Where Maximo Perrone plays next season will be interesting to see. If can thrive in La Liga next season it may set him on his way to becoming a Manchester City player in the future.