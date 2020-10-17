Another Lions opponent is dealing with a COVID-19 scare, but Sunday's game still on

The Detroit Lions game against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains on for Sunday after a Jaguars practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jaguars said in a statement they confirmed the positive test Friday night and will work remotely Saturday.

Both the Jaguars and the NFL said they plan to play Sunday's game as scheduled, and the Lions are going ahead with their travel plans to Florida.

View photos Jaguars offensive line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. Buccaneers won 28-11. [Gary Lloyd McCullough/For The Florida Times-Union] More

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations," the Jaguars said in a statement. "This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority."

The NFL has dealt with a rising number of COVID-19 positives in recent weeks that have postponed games and shuffled the schedule.

The New England Patriots placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and briefly shut down their building, but reopened it again Saturday after taking further precautions.

The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts also briefly closed their building this week after positive COVID-19 tests.

Games this weekend involving all three teams, the Patriots, Falcons and Colts, remain on for Sunday.

View photos New England Patriots QB Cam Newton is one of the most prominent NFL players to test positive for COVID-19 this season. More

Several Lions players this week expressed concern about the rise in positive COVID-19 tests, but none expressed any doubt about playing.

"It’s a hell of a situation because, honestly, for me, for example, I have a pregnant wife. My son’ll be here in a month or so, so it’s tough in that aspect," Lions safety Tracy Walker said Thursday. "But at the same time, man, I love football. And honestly, with the NFL (putting protocols in place), I feel like if you take care of what you can control and you do more, I feel like you’ll be fine. I feel like they have regulations and they have rules set in place so that these things don’t continue to happen, and thank God for the Detroit Lions. We’ve been doing pretty great. We’ve been doing everything in our power just to stay out of the way with the COVID situation."

More: After Matthew Stafford's false positive, NFL alters COVID-19 testing protocols

The Lions have not had a player test positive for the coronavirus since the start of training camp, but this is the second straight game in which they've had a day-before COVID-19 scare.

In Week 4 game, New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton received news of a positive test after traveling to Detroit. Burton was re-tested twice, both tests came back negative, and he played 27 snaps in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions.

View photos Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half Sept. 27, 2020, at State Farm Stadium. More