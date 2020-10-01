Another limited practice for Michael Thomas Thursday

A couple of Saints players went from limited practice on Wednesday to missing practice on Thursday, but neither member of that duo was wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day as he works to return from the ankle injury that’s kept him from playing in back-to-back Saints losses. The return to practice creates hope that New Orleans will have him back to face the Lions on the road this weekend.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) were the two players who went from limited work to no work at all. If they don’t work again on Friday, it won’t look good for their chances of facing Detroit.

Tight end Jared Cook (groin) and guard Andrus Peat (ankle) were out of practice for the second straight day.

