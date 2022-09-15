Another limited practice for Allen Lazard Thursday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to get on the same frequency as some of the team’s new wideouts, but another path to a better offensive showing would be to get back into a familiar groove with a returning member of the receiving corps.

It’s unclear if that will happen this weekend. Allen Lazard was listed as limited in practice for the second day in a row. Lazard missed the opener after getting stepped on at practice and suffering an ankle injury.

The only change to the Packers injury report from Wednesday concerned tackle David Bakhtiari. He went from limited to not participating as he continues working to get to a point where he can play through his knee injury.

Tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) remained limited while guard Jon Runyan (concussion) missed another day of practice.

